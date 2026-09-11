INEC Partners Microsoft, IFES on AI, Cybersecurity Ahead of 2027

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

OTTAWA, Canada – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expanded its international technological partnerships with global technology conglomerate Microsoft and democracy support organisation the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) to deploy advanced cybersecurity defences and responsible artificial intelligence frameworks ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, the Commission announced in an official communique on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The strategic bilateral engagements were led by INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, during specialized consultative sessions conducted on the sidelines of the Global Conference on Responsible AI and Elections, convened in Ottawa, Canada, from September 9 to September 11, 2026.

Okay News reports that Professor Amupitan, who attended the global summit alongside the Commission’s Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Dr. Lawrence Bayode, utilized the international platform to establish technical alliances capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s expanding digital electoral infrastructure from coordinated cyber intrusions, database breaches, and algorithmic disinformation.

During high-level consultations with Microsoft’s delegation, the INEC leadership engaged the multinational corporation’s Emerging Tech and Cyber Lead, Ethan Chumley, alongside Programme Manager Ariana Molina, reviewing technical architectures designed to harden cloud-hosted voter databases, reinforce cryptographic protocols for digital result collation, and ensure the operational resilience of mission-critical election platforms.

The discussions with Microsoft centered on developing predictive threat-intelligence models, machine-learning anomaly detection, and enterprise cybersecurity mechanisms to protect electoral data from state-sponsored cyber actors and criminal syndicates seeking to disrupt national balloting.

In a separate partnership session, Professor Amupitan met with Dr. Lisa Poggiali, Chief AI Advisor at the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), focusing on the ethical governance, regulatory compliance, and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence tools across election management bodies.

The dialogue with IFES emphasized the creation of robust human-in-the-loop oversight systems to ensure that automated tools assist electoral logistics, voter registration auditing, and public communications without diminishing administrative transparency or compromising constitutional accountability.

The bilateral strategy sessions reinforced Professor Amupitan’s formal presentation at the Ottawa plenary, where the legal scholar shared Nigeria’s institutional milestones, technological challenges, and operational experiences in pioneering digital solutions—such as biometric voter accreditation and real-time result viewing—across Africa’s largest democracy.

The three-day conference brought together electoral commissioners, cybersecurity specialists, artificial intelligence researchers, and multilateral democracy institutions from around the globe to establish international norms, evaluate operational vulnerabilities, and chart ethical guidelines for emerging technologies in democratic processes.

INEC affirmed that sustained international collaboration with premier technology and electoral organizations remains vital as the Commission accelerates technical reforms to strengthen institutional capacity, optimize logistical efficiency, and guarantee absolute public trust and transparency in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.