INEC Rejects Ghost Voter Claims in Osun Governorship Election

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission dismissed claims of ghost and hired voters in the August 15, 2026, Osun State governorship election on Monday, August 17, 2026, stating that the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) made such voting impossible.

Okay News reports that Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Dayo Oketola, clarified the position of the commission on ARISE NEWS, cautioning citizens against unverified videos and information circulated on social media following the election.

Dayo Oketola said voters had to be registered and accredited at their designated polling units before participating in the election.

“We are in an age of AI, misinformation, and disinformation. Not everything you see is true. With BVAS in play for any election in Nigeria, there is no room for ghost voters or hired voters,” Dayo Oketola said.

“You cannot vote in an election unless you have been registered and accredited for that specific polling unit. Be careful what you believe, particularly in an election driven by information management and mismanagement,” Dayo Oketola said.

The commission disclosed that the election recorded a 50.116 per cent voter turnout, which Dayo Oketola described as one of the highest recorded in recent off-cycle elections.

“According to our records, we had a 50.116% voter turnout in that election. It is better than other off-cycle elections that have been conducted,” Dayo Oketola said.

Dayo Oketola attributed the turnout to improved electoral preparedness and the willingness of voters to participate in the democratic process, adding that adequate planning and logistics helped address voter apathy.

“Despite the fearmongering and the tension-soaked campaign in the run-up to the election, the Osun election has come and gone, and a winner has been declared. For me, this marks a consistent level of maturity for Nigeria’s democracy,” Dayo Oketola said.

Accord Party candidate and incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke won the election with 511,067 votes, defeating All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes.