INEC Says 2027 Election Timetable Ready, Awaits Passage of New Electoral Act

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it has completed preparations for the 2027 general elections, including finalising the timetable and schedule of activities, despite delays in amending the Electoral Act. The commission says its readiness remains firm while it waits for the National Assembly to conclude work on the proposed legal changes.

Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, explained that the commission has already submitted its recommendations on the Electoral Act amendment to lawmakers. He noted that while preparations are progressing steadily, the timing of the new law’s passage could affect certain aspects of the election schedule.

Okay News understands that Amupitan clarified that some elements of the already-prepared timetable may need to be adjusted depending on when the amended Electoral Act is passed and signed into law. However, he stressed that these possible changes would not undermine INEC’s overall capacity to organise and conduct the elections.

The INEC chairman reassured Nigerians that the commission remains fully committed to delivering credible, free, and fair elections in line with its constitutional responsibilities. He added that until a new law is enacted, INEC will continue to operate strictly within the provisions of the existing Electoral Act.

Amupitan also called for sustained engagement with civil society groups and other stakeholders, describing their role as critical to building public trust in the electoral process ahead of 2027. He emphasized that collaboration and transparency would be key to ensuring confidence in the conduct of the next general elections.