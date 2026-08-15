August 15, 2026

INEC Uploads 402 Osun Election Results to IReV Portal

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
INEC Uploads 402 Osun Election Results to IReV Portal
Independent National Electoral Commission Logo.

OSOGBO, Nigeria — The Independent National Electoral Commission uploaded 402 of 3,763 polling unit results from the Osun State governorship election to its result viewing portal by 4:03 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Okay News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission recorded its last result update at 4:03:10 pm from polling unit 29/02/04/006 as collation continued across the state’s 30 local government areas.

The uploaded results represent 10.68 per cent of the total expected polling unit results on the IReV portal.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party is seeking re-election against Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress, and other candidates in the governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission introduced the IReV platform to allow polling unit results to be viewed in real time during the collation process.

Collation of results remains ongoing at ward and local government levels across Osun State.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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