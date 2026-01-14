Inferno Destroys Petrol Station, Tanker, Motorcycle In Oyo Community

A major fire outbreak on Tuesday caused extensive destruction at the RSK Adebowale Multipurpose Filling Station located in the Ofiki area of Saki, a town in Oyo State, southwestern Nigeria.

The incident resulted in the complete destruction of the filling station, a petrol tanker, and a motorcycle, raising renewed concerns about fire safety at petroleum facilities across the state.

Okay News reports that the Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr. Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in an official statement released on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, Nigeria.

According to Akinwande, the agency received an emergency distress call through a telephone conversation from Alhaji Mufutau Badmus, the Saki Branch Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, an umbrella body representing private fuel marketers across the country.

He explained that immediately after receiving the alert, firefighters led by Mr. Kolade Taiwo were deployed to the scene to prevent the situation from escalating.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the filling station, a DAF tanker truck loaded with 50,000 litres of petrol, one Bajaj motorcycle and three fuel dispensing pumps were already engulfed in the inferno,” Akinwande stated.

He added that despite the intensity of the fire, personnel of the agency successfully brought the blaze under control and stopped it from spreading to nearby properties within the densely populated area.

The fire service boss commended officers of the Ofiki Division of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, a federal paramilitary agency responsible for protecting critical infrastructure, for providing security and crowd control during the emergency operation.

Akinwande also used the opportunity to advise owners and operators of filling stations across Oyo State to strictly adhere to fire safety regulations in order to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

The incident came just days after another fire outbreak on Thursday, 9 January 2026, destroyed properties worth millions of naira at a filling station in the Kara area of Kishi, a town in Irepo Local Government Area of Oyo State.

An eyewitness had told reporters that the earlier incident occurred around 5:00 in the evening after an explosion at a power house ignited nearby combustible materials, causing the fire to spread rapidly to surrounding structures.