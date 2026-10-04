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The Infinix HOT 70 is listed by Nigerian retailer 3CHUB at ₦224,900 for 4GB/128GB and ₦299,900 for 6GB/256GB. The more expensive version adds physical memory and storage, but the difference also matters for software support: Infinix places a minimum 6GB RAM condition on its advertised upgrade and security-patch commitment.

For a buyer choosing between these versions, that condition deserves attention before colour or extended-memory advertising. The standard HOT 70 is a 4G phone. Do not substitute specifications from the separate HOT 70 Pro when comparing offers.

This buying guide is based on manufacturer information and retail-page checks on October 4, 2026. No handset was tested for this article.

Infinix HOT 70 Price in Nigeria by Variant

3CHUB’s public product data was checked at 8:57 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1). It identified the selected memory combinations and colours separately, rather than attaching the lowest price to every version.

Seller Configuration Asking price Evidence limit 3CHUB 4GB/128GB, Night Pulse ₦224,900 Available in public variant data 3CHUB 6GB/256GB, Night Pulse ₦299,900 Available in public variant data

This current sample covers one retailer, so it does not establish a national market range. An older Kara page snapshot displayed ₦197,000 for 4GB/128GB. It was reviewed at 8:58 p.m. WAT but had been crawled the previous week; a fresh direct retrieval was unavailable, so that figure is excluded from the current price table. At 3CHUB, the 4GB Dive Blue and Quiet Violet variants were marked unavailable even though other colours were available. Recheck the selected colour before paying.

The listings did not establish the complete delivered cost or a clear item-specific warranty period. Ask whether delivery and any taxes are included, whether the box is sealed and new, and which service provider will accept the invoice for repairs. A lower displayed price is less useful if the seller cannot identify the actual variant.

Confirmed HOT 70 Specifications

Infinix announced the HOT 70 internationally on May 25, 2026. Its Nigeria specification page identifies model X6895B, while 3CHUB’s title uses X6895. The table summarises the manufacturer’s reference sheet; match the box label before treating every regional detail as identical.

Item Published specification Reference sheet Nigeria product page identifies X6895B; retailer X6895 suffix needs checking Network and chipset 4G/3G/2G; MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Display 6.78-inch IPS liquid-crystal display (LCD); 720 × 1,576 pixels; up to 120Hz Compared retail variants 4GB physical RAM/128GB storage; 6GB physical RAM/256GB storage Cameras 50MP rear; 8MP front Battery and charging 6,000mAh typical; 45W wired; reverse charging up to 10W Software Android 16 with XOS 16 SIM and expansion Two nano-SIMs plus microSD, according to the reference sheet Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, near-field communication (NFC) Protection IP65; liquid-submersion damage excluded from manufacturer warranty Size and weight 167.92 × 79.12 × 7.49mm; 195g

The manufacturer’s launch release confirms a 4GB version exists, although the retrieved Nigeria technical sheet lists only 6GB and 8GB memory combinations. The Nigerian 4GB/128GB quote is therefore attributed to the retailer, with the model-suffix difference left visible.

Random-access memory (RAM) is the phone’s working memory. Extended or virtual RAM uses some internal storage; it does not turn a 4GB handset into a device with 8GB of physical RAM. Kara describes its lower-priced model as 4GB plus 4GB extended memory. Compare that with other phones as a 4GB model.

Okay News reports that Infinix’s launch announcement makes both three major operating-system upgrades and five years of security patches conditional on at least 6GB RAM. The company also says availability varies by market and configuration.

That wording does not establish the upgrade schedule or security-support duration for the 4GB version. It also does not justify adding virtual memory to meet the 6GB condition. Buyers intending to keep the phone for several years should request the applicable support policy for the exact Nigerian unit in writing.

Within 3CHUB’s listed Night Pulse options, moving to 6GB/256GB costs ₦75,000 more. That is a checked comparison within one retailer: ₦299,900 minus ₦224,900. It buys 2GB more physical RAM and twice the nominal storage, without establishing a measured performance improvement.

What Looks Useful, and Where to Be Cautious

The 6,000mAh battery and 45W charging support are reasons to investigate this phone if access to charging is limited. Capacity alone cannot establish how long it lasts with navigation, mobile data or games. Confirm the included adapter and cable, because advertised charging power does not prove that a particular seller supplies the required equipment.

The display’s 120Hz maximum refresh rate concerns how often it can refresh. Its 720 × 1,576 resolution determines a different property: the detail available for text and pictures. Examine small text on a demonstration handset if reading documents is a priority. Neither number guarantees that a game runs at 120 frames per second.

The reference sheet allows a memory card alongside two SIMs, which is useful for separating numbers while storing media locally. A card expands file storage; it should not be budgeted as extra physical RAM.

IP65 is a protection rating, not permission to immerse the phone. Infinix explicitly excludes submersion-related damage from warranty coverage. The manufacturer’s durability and long-term smoothness claims should not be presented as independent tests by this publication.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Infinix HOT 70 Support 5G?

No. The manufacturer lists 4G, 3G and 2G for the standard HOT 70 reference model. Check that a seller has not copied a Pro specification.

That has not been established. Infinix’s published commitment requires at least 6GB RAM and includes market and configuration conditions.

Which Version Should a Buyer Compare First?

Compare the 6GB/256GB option if extra storage and eligibility for the stated support policy matter. If the 4GB/128GB price fits the budget better, judge it on its confirmed current features. The manufacturer has not supplied a verified five-year security commitment for that 4GB configuration in the sources checked.