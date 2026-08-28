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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigerian media industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran journalist, prolific political analyst, and Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, who passed away on Friday, August 28, 2026, at the age of 56.

News of the demise of the distinguished media entrepreneur and former President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) reverberated across print, broadcast, and digital newsrooms, drawing tributes from government officials, senior editors, and colleagues across the profession.

Okay News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, expressed profound sorrow over the loss, describing Oladipo as a trailblazing media practitioner whose transition leaves a deep void in the nation’s communication and public affairs landscape.

“Received with deep sadness the news of the death of veteran journalist and Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, at the age of 56,” Idris stated in an official condolence message.

The Minister highlighted Oladipo’s pivotal role as an early adopter and champion of digital news operations in Nigeria, praising his steadfast commitment to professional ethics, factual balance, and rigorous political coverage throughout his multi-decade career.

“He was a dedicated journalist and media entrepreneur who made valuable contributions to Nigerian journalism, particularly in political reporting and digital publishing. His death is a painful loss to the media community,” the Minister noted. “His commitment to professional journalism and his contribution to the growth and development of online media in Nigeria will always be remembered.”

Prior to establishing The Eagle Online in 2011 as one of the country’s foremost independent digital daily newspapers, Oladipo enjoyed an accomplished career across leading national print titles, holding senior editorial and reportorial positions at The Punch, The Guardian, Tempo, PM News, and The Sun.

As president of GOCOP, he led strategic industry initiatives to instill credibility, ethical self-regulation, and commercial viability in the emerging web-publishing ecosystem, earning widespread respect across newsrooms and corporate boardrooms nationwide.

Praying for the repose of the deceased publisher, Minister Idris extended his condolences to the Oladipo family, the management and staff of The Eagle Online, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and the wider media community.

“I pray that God will grant his family, friends, and colleagues the strength to bear the loss, and grant the deceased eternal rest,” Idris added.