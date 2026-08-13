MENLO PARK, USA – Instagram has introduced a redesigned wordmark, updating the text-based version of its logo for the first time in about a decade.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the change on Instagram and Threads, describing the new design as “sharper and more modern” while retaining elements of the platform’s original visual identity.

The redesign has received mixed reactions online, with some users praising its cleaner appearance and font choice while others have questioned the changes.

According to Okay News, some users have jokingly suggested that the new typeface makes the brand name appear to read “Instagzam”, particularly because of the redesigned r. The company’s highly recognisable name, however, remains immediately identifiable.

The new wordmark uses a more flowing, cursive-inspired typeface, with distinctive curves appearing in letters including the s, r and g. The design represents a departure from Instagram’s previous wordmark, which had remained largely unchanged for years.

Instagram’s last major visual identity update came in 2016, when the company replaced its classic brown camera logo with a multicoloured pink-gradient icon that has remained the platform’s primary app symbol.

It remains unclear whether the wordmark update will be followed by broader changes to Instagram’s visual identity, including a redesign of the app icon.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, had not immediately provided further details about the redesign.