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UNITED STATES — Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham backed Lionel Messi to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or award following the forward’s 100th goal for the Major League Soccer club.

Okay News reports that David Beckham made the statement following Inter Miami’s 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Speaking after the match, David Beckham highlighted the Argentine forward’s performances at the 2026 World Cup and his level of play at age 39.

“When you see him do things like this, when you see him have the World Cup that he’s had, there is no one at 39 that’s doing that, and doing it at that level. He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d’Or. In my opinion, he should win it,” David Beckham said.

Lionel Messi reached the 100-goal milestone for Inter Miami by scoring a header in the 24th minute before delivering the corner kick that led to the second goal. The victory secured Inter Miami’s first Campeones Cup title.

Lionel Messi is among the 30 players nominated for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, having won the award eight times previously. David Beckham stated that Lionel Messi deserves consideration alongside fellow nominees Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham.

During the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi recorded eight goals and four assists as Argentina reached the final, where they lost to Spain. The tournament brought Lionel Messi’s career World Cup assist total to 12, with 10 occurring in knockout-stage matches.

Lionel Messi ranks second on the all-time World Cup goalscorers list with 21 goals, behind France forward Kylian Mbappe with 22 goals. The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place in London on October 26, 2026.