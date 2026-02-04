International Breweries Posts Dramatic Turnaround With N85.1 Billion Annual Profit

International Breweries Plc, a major Nigerian beverage company and subsidiary of the global brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, has staged a dramatic financial recovery, reporting a profit before tax of N85.1 billion for the 2025 financial year.

This result marks a strong reversal from the massive loss of N111.8 billion recorded in the previous year, 2024, driven by substantial revenue growth and a significant reduction in foreign exchange losses.

Okay News reports that the company’s full-year revenue rose by 26.83% to N620.1 billion, with gross profit jumping 55.65% to N204.4 billion. A key factor in the return to profitability was a drastic reduction in other expenses, primarily foreign exchange losses, which fell to N2.9 billion from N113.5 billion in 2024. This change, combined with lower finance costs and higher finance income, propelled the operating profit to N73.7 billion from an operating loss of N91.07 billion in the prior year.

The improvement extended to the company’s balance sheet, where total equity strengthened to N512.2 billion from N448.9 billion. The retained losses were significantly narrowed to N178.6 billion, indicating a healthier financial foundation. Despite the positive results, the market reaction was initially muted, with the company’s share price on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) down 3.79% in February, though analysts suggest the improved fundamentals may support a more positive outlook moving forward.

This turnaround highlights the impact of stabilizing currency conditions and effective cost management for a major consumer goods firm in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy. The performance suggests a potential recovery trajectory for the brewer after a period of significant financial challenges exacerbated by macroeconomic pressures.