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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max prices in Nigeria vary by storage, seller and available colour. On October 4, 2026, iStore Nigeria listed the 256GB Pro in Silver at ₦2,269,000 and marked it available. 3CHUB listed the 512GB Pro Max in Burgundy at ₦3,046,000, also marked available. These prices cover different storage capacities.

Okay News reports that Apple announced both models on September 9, 2026, with initial availability from September 18. Their main buying distinction is size: the Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display and higher Apple-rated battery endurance. They share the A20 Pro processor and core camera system.

Nigerian Prices by Model and Storage

The table records retailer listings checked between 9:01 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1) on October 4. Availability reflects public product data, not a completed checkout or a physical stock inspection. Unavailable prices are included only as labelled reference listings.

Model and storage Seller and colour Listed price Status iPhone 18 Pro, 256GB iStore, Silver ₦2,269,000 Marked available iPhone 18 Pro, 512GB iStore, Silver ₦2,649,000 Marked available iPhone 18 Pro, 1TB iStore, Silver ₦3,489,000 Marked available iPhone 18 Pro, 2TB iStore, Silver ₦4,649,000 Marked available iPhone 18 Pro Max, 256GB iStore, Burgundy ₦2,459,000 Unavailable iPhone 18 Pro Max, 512GB iStore, Burgundy ₦2,839,000 Unavailable iPhone 18 Pro Max, 512GB 3CHUB, Burgundy ₦3,046,000 Marked available iPhone 18 Pro Max, 1TB iStore, Burgundy ₦3,679,000 Unavailable iPhone 18 Pro Max, 2TB iStore, Silver ₦4,849,000 Marked available

The regional model and sealed-new condition were not explicitly established for these offers. Tax inclusion was unclear. Confirm those details, the warranty route and the final delivered total before comparing sellers. The figures are individual advertised quotes, not a verified national market range.

iStore’s 256GB Pro Max listings in Black, Burgundy, Glacier and Silver were all unavailable when checked. At 3CHUB, the ₦3,046,000 Pro Max headline price applied to 512GB Burgundy. Its 256GB options were unavailable and carried zero-value placeholders, which are not sale prices.

Ogabassey separately listed new, eSIM-only 256GB units at ₦2,078,000 for the Pro and ₦2,705,000 for the Pro Max. Its pages also warned that stock might be unavailable, so those prices are excluded from the available-offer comparison.

Specifications and the Differences That Matter

The specifications below come from Apple’s published UK technical sheet. This guide does not claim hands-on camera, gaming or battery testing.

Feature iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max Display 6.3-inch OLED, 2622 × 1206 6.9-inch OLED, 2868 × 1320 Refresh rate Adaptive, up to 120Hz Adaptive, up to 120Hz Dimensions 150 × 71.9 × 8.75mm 163.4 × 78 × 8.75mm Published weight 211g 249g Processor A20 Pro A20 Pro Storage options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Launch software iOS 27 iOS 27

Both use an aluminium unibody, Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and Ceramic Shield on the back. Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy are the official finishes. Neither model should be described as titanium.

Each has 48MP main, ultra-wide and 4x telephoto cameras, plus an 18MP front camera. The main camera has four aperture settings, from f/1.48 to f/4. Apple describes the longer 8x setting as optical-quality. Both support 4K Dolby Vision recording up to 120 frames per second on the main camera; 4K ProRes at 120 frames per second requires external recording.

SIM and Battery: Check the Import Region

The UK versions support nano-SIM with an embedded SIM (eSIM), or two eSIMs. Apple’s US versions are eSIM-only. A seller should identify the full model number and confirm the actual SIM tray arrangement.

Apple-rated video playback Pro Pro Max UK physical-SIM reference Up to 34 hours Up to 43 hours US eSIM-only reference Up to 36 hours Up to 45 hours

These are Apple’s test claims, not guaranteed everyday runtimes. Apple lists wired charging to 50% in around 15 minutes with a 60W-capable adapter supporting Adjustable Voltage Supply. The adapter is sold separately. MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging support up to 25W.

5G, Activation and Nigerian Warranty Checks

Both checked regional specifications include the n78 5G band. MTN Nigeria’s guidance covers 5G-capable iPhones from the iPhone 12 onwards; service still depends on coverage. Its eSIM service uses store-assisted activation and a QR code. Confirm arrangements with the intended network before buying an eSIM-only unit.

Check Settings, General, About for the model and Carrier Lock. Apple says “No SIM restrictions” indicates an unlocked phone.

Get condition, storage, SIM configuration and warranty obligations on the invoice.

Ask who will repair an imported device. Apple’s US warranty terms allow service to be restricted to its original country of sale.

Confirm delivery charges and timing. iStore advertises free shipping or pickup; 3CHUB advertises free Lagos delivery, with other arrangements depending on location.

Which Model Fits Better?

The Pro suits buyers who prefer the smaller body while retaining the shared camera features. The Pro Max offers more screen space and higher published battery figures, with an additional 38g of weight. Those are specification-based trade-offs; this guide has not measured comfort or battery endurance.

A buyer considering the Pro Max solely for a better camera should examine the shared camera specifications first. For either model, storage should reflect video and other files kept locally. Feature availability, including Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, can vary by language and region.

For an older-model comparison, see the iPhone 17 Pro Max buying guide, which separates its regional SIM and battery specifications.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Both Models Released?

Yes. Apple’s initial release date for both was September 18, 2026. A Nigerian seller’s stock position is a separate check.

Does the Pro Max Always Cost More?

Compare identical storage and condition, with the same warranty basis. A different capacity or unavailable listing can distort the comparison.

Can Either Use a Physical SIM?

The UK versions support nano-SIM and eSIM. US versions are eSIM-only, so the import region must be confirmed.