Iran Offers $30,000 Bounty for US Soldiers

TEHRAN, Iran. The military in Iran announced on Sunday, August 16, 2026, that it is offering a $30,000 bounty for the killing or capturing of United States soldiers.

Okay News reports that Amir Hatami, the army chief, said the plan was drawn up following a large number of requests to participate in financial support, according to the IRNA state news agency.

“Anyone who kills or captures and hands over an invading American military personnel will receive a reward equivalent to $30,000 or 5 billion tomans from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army,” Hatami said.

Hatami said the financial incentive increases for female participants, adding, “Courageous Iranian women who carry out such an action will receive double the reward.”

Hatami did not provide details on where or when the capturing or killing of soldiers was expected to take place. There has been no known deployment of ground forces from the United States in Iran during the current war, with the exception of an April rescue mission for a downed pilot.

The war between Tehran and Washington began on February 28 after the United States, joined by Israel, attacked Iran. The initial conflict was followed by an April ceasefire after nearly 40 days of fighting and a June framework for peace talks that collapsed. The two nations have since traded fire sporadically, with fighting mainly centred in southern Iran and around the Strait of Hormuz.