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UNITED STATES — Iran proposed a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end regional hostilities, though reports indicate United States President Donald Trump rejected the offer.

Okay News reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed the proposal to the United States through Qatar during talks at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 26, 2026.

The proposal requires a seven-day cessation of all hostilities in the Middle East, including Lebanon and Yemen, the release of frozen Iranian assets worth at least $12 billion (₦18 trillion), the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil, and an end to the US naval blockade.

According to reports by The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump rejected the proposal within hours of its submission, citing skepticism that Tehran would meet his demands and indicating that a renewed bombing campaign remains likely.

The conflict over the waterway follows a June 2026 memorandum of understanding signed in Pakistan that collapsed after Iran fired on commercial vessels, leading to ongoing US naval strikes and Iranian maritime restrictions.

Speaking on his return to Tehran after meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian maintained that Tehran remains open to resolution under prior terms.

“Iran has not walked away from the negotiating table, but given past experiences, it no longer trusts the United States,” Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Expressing the stance of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, spokesman Hossein Mohebi confirmed that military pressure would continue until all terms are accepted by Washington.

“We will not cease punishing the US until Iran’s seven conditions are met,” Hossein Mohebi said.