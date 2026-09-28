Iran Rejects Talks With United States at UN Assembly

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TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly has no plans to hold negotiations with the United States, state media reported on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Official IRNA news agency cited an unnamed source close to the delegation stating that no discussions were scheduled. Okay News reports that US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday, September 27, 2026, that he expected negotiations between the two nations to resume soon.

Media outlet Axios reported that Donald Trump made the statement a day after rejecting a proposal by Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days. IRNA reported that Iran’s views and positions were conveyed clearly and explicitly to the US side via a Qatari mediator.

Iran’s delegation presented seven conditions for ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas flowed prior to the conflict. The conflict began following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February 2026.

Following the February 2026 attack, Tehran restricted passage through the waterway, and Washington responded by establishing a blockade of Iranian ports. Axios reported that indirect talks mediated by Qatar could take place as early as Monday, September 28, 2026, following previous discussions involving US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi.

Iran demanded a seven-day ceasefire across the Middle East, including in Lebanon, as well as the unfreezing of its foreign assets, the lifting of sanctions on its oil sector, and an end to the US naval blockade. Donald Trump rejected these demands on Saturday, September 26, 2026. US strikes on Iran have not occurred since September 1, 2026, though vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have continued to face attacks. The Iranian delegation is scheduled to return to Tehran on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.