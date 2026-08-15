Iran Rejects Trump Claim on Controlling Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected United States President Donald Trump‘s statement regarding plans to declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Kazem Gharibabadi issued a statement on X asserting that the waterway will remain under Iranian jurisdiction. Okay News reports that Kazem Gharibabadi said, “The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian.”

The statement followed remarks by Donald Trump during a political rally in New York state on August 14, 2026, where he stated that Washington would declare the waterway a US territory after defeating Iran. Donald Trump said, “pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.”

An unnamed White House official later stated that the remarks were made in jest. Iranian official Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr previously outlined terms for reopening the waterway, including an end to military actions against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq, alongside the lifting of sanctions, unfreezing of assets, and payment of wartime damages.

Military activity in the passage has affected commercial shipping since Tehran initiated a blockade in late February 2026. State-owned energy firm ADNOC in the United Arab Emirates reported that one of its vessels was targeted on August 14, 2026, following attacks on two other ADNOC-linked vessels in the passage.

Traffic restrictions in the waterway have impacted global energy supply chains, as the route previously handled approximately 20 percent of world oil and liquefied natural gas exports. US Vice President JD Vance stated that maintaining low energy prices for American consumers represents Washington‘s primary operational priority.