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TEHRAN, Iran – Iran announced on Friday that it remains open to diplomatic negotiations six months after the conflict with the United States began, provided Washington ends its pressure campaign.

Okay News reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X on Friday stating that diplomatic progress requires a change in American policy. “Putting diplomacy back on track isn’t impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn’t work,” Araghchi said.

Mediators including Pakistan and Qatar have attempted for months to end the war initiated by the United States and Israel in late February in the Middle East. A ceasefire was agreed in April, and a memorandum of understanding toward a final peace deal was signed in June, but Washington has since declared “economic warfare” against Tehran.

Araghchi met his Qatari counterpart on Thursday in Tehran to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed at the start of the war, following a week of negotiations with Oman and Pakistan. A naval counter-blockade by the United States against Iranian ports is restricting petrol supplies in Iran amid domestic production shortfalls as Washington declared an “economic D-Day”.

Tehran has held talks on the future of the waterway with Muscat, whose territorial waters account for the other half of the strait. Iran maintains that the strait will remain closed until Washington lifts its counter-blockade and removes sanctions under the June memorandum. “The US should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments,” Araghchi said.

Iranian lawmaker Esmail Kowsari told state television on Friday that if the memorandum was not implemented and the United States “does not respect its commitments, not only will the Strait of Hormuz remain closed, but the United States must be ready for our offensive actions and we will seek them in the most distant places”.

Washington aims to isolate Iran economically, though Tehran has weathered international sanctions for decades. China continues to purchase Iranian crude oil via overland routes not reliant on the Strait of Hormuz, defending its commercial ties with Tehran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said “no one is above the reach of US sanctions” when asked if Washington would target Chinese banks conducting business with Iran. The statement came ahead of an expected September visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington.