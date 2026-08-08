TEHRAN, Iran – Iran says it is close to reaching an agreement with Oman on a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, but warned that the deal alone would not be enough to restore normal traffic through the strategic waterway.

Okay News reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said negotiations with Oman were “very close” to an agreement on a temporary shipping route. Tehran said reopening the strait would also depend on wider conditions, including potential US compensation to Iran.

The United States has said it expects an agreement soon and would lift its blockade of Iranian ports once commercial shipping through the strait resumes without restrictions. However, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said reopening the waterway depends on Washington accepting Iranian conditions rather than on the separate negotiations with Oman.

The dispute has major implications for global energy markets because the Strait of Hormuz normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Shipping through the waterway has been severely disrupted since the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel began on February 28.

The diplomatic efforts have also been accompanied by continued attacks on commercial vessels. The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that Iran had launched a missile attack on a vessel affiliated with state-owned ADNOC while it was travelling through the strait, although no injuries were reported.

ADNOC said separately that 15 of its vessels had been targeted by missiles and drones since the start of the conflict, resulting in one crew member being killed and 20 others injured. Iran has not immediately commented on the latest UAE accusation.

Proposals under discussion could give Iran a significant role in controlling ships entering the Gulf through the strait, while questions over transit fees and the legal status of the arrangement remain unresolved. The global shipping industry has warned that proposed fees and restrictions could create serious insurance, sanctions and maritime-law complications.