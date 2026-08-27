Iran Unable to Import Petrol Amid US Blockade, Official Says

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TEHRAN, Iran – Iran has been unable to import sufficient petrol to cover domestic production shortfalls due to a United States naval blockade as of Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Okay News reports that Vice President Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah disclosed the fuel import disruption in statements published by news agency IRNA on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. “Petrol production is insufficient, and because of the US naval blockade, we cannot import it,” Ghaempanah said.

Drivers formed queues outside petrol stations across Iran in recent days as government officials considered changes to fuel allocation. On Monday, August 24, 2026, chief of staff Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei said petrol quotas would be reviewed.

War broke out between Iran and the United States on February 28, 2026. Tehran subsequently seized control of the Strait of Hormuz, after which Washington imposed a naval counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Ghaempanah criticized the fuel subsidy system, stating that current distribution disproportionately benefits citizens who own multiple vehicles. “The distribution of petrol in the country is inequitable. Owners of several vehicles benefit from subsidies, unlike those who do not own one,” Ghaempanah said.

Iran maintains heavily subsidized petrol prices as a major oil producer.