Iran Warns Gulf Nations Against Assisting US Military

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Tehran, Iran – The armed forces of Iran warned Gulf countries on August 19, 2026, that providing assistance to the United States military constitutes direct participation in American operations.

Okay News reports that armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi issued the statement through the Mehr news agency.

“We wish to warn that any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation,” Abdollahi said.

The directive follows the outbreak of war between Iran and the United States on February 28. The conflict began following joint attacks by the United States and Israel, prompting Iranian retaliatory missile and drone strikes against American bases across the region.

Addressing the logistical support of American forces, Abdollahi questioned the unawareness of neighboring governments. “It seems unlikely that such a large number of military aircraft, particularly refuelling aircraft could be present at regional bases without knowledge of host countries,” he said.

He directed further comments at nations adjacent to the Persian Gulf. “The countries bordering the Persian Gulf, which have issued various statements saying they would not allow the United States to use their territory against Iran, should know that we are fully aware of the situation,” Abdollahi said.

The statements coincide with the redeployment of the USS George Washington aircraft carrier to the Middle East. The vessel is relieving the USS Abraham Lincoln following reports of deteriorating living conditions for its crew.