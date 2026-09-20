Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

BOURNEMOUTH, England – Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola secured a triumphant return to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2026, as a second-half strike from Sweden international forward Alexander Isak earned the Reds a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth ahead of the autumn international break, sports correspondents confirmed in Dorset.

The encounter represented an emotional reunion for Iraola, who was greeted with warm applause from the home supporters in recognition of his historic tenure on the south coast, where he guided the Cherries to European qualification for the first time in their history before departing for Anfield during the summer.

Okay News reports that while the Basque tactician appeared destined for a frustrating afternoon against his former club, Isak provided the decisive breakthrough in the 57th minute with his fourth Premier League goal of the campaign.

The decisive sequence developed after Dutch forward Cody Gakpo embarked on a direct, determined run into the penalty area, delivering a dangerous low ball that the Bournemouth backline failed to clear, allowing Isak to react sharply and tuck home a composed finish from close range.

The Swedish striker immediately sprinted to the away end to celebrate with the traveling Merseyside supporters, earning a yellow card from referee Michael Oliver as his teammates mobbed him near the touchline.

Bournemouth had mounted significant resistance earlier in the fixture and came close to seizing the lead in the 18th minute, when Brazilian forward Evanilson connected with a clever flick that forced an instinctive reflex save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to concede a corner.

At the opposite end, German playmaker Florian Wirtz missed an opportunity to put the visitors ahead when he lifted a close-range effort over the crossbar, although an erroneous offside flag was subsequently overruled by television replays showing he was onside.

Liverpool’s £123 million summer acquisition, French winger Bradley Barcola, also threatened the hosts’ goal when he cut inside to force a sprawling save from Cherries shot-stopper Djordje Petrović, while Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai watched a 25-yard dipping free kick drop narrowly wide of the upright.

The narrow away victory elevates Liverpool to sixth in the Premier League standings with nine points from their opening six matches, providing crucial momentum for Iraola’s side heading into the international recess, while Bournemouth remain winless in 17th position with three points from five fixtures.