Isbae U Linked to Obasanjo by Charly Boy

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Veteran entertainer and activist Charly Boy announced on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, that he facilitated the connection between former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and content creator Isbae U for the interview show Curiosity Made Me Ask.

In a post shared on X, Okay News reports that Charly Boy disclosed his role in bringing both individuals together after reflecting on the interaction between the former president and the content creator.

“Sometimes, the greatest thing you fit give a young person no be money. Na opportunity. Look at wetin happen when Baba entered Bae U’s world,” Charly Boy wrote.

Charly Boy stated that Olusegun Obasanjo engaged with Isbae U‘s style during the program rather than maintaining a formal demeanor.

“A man of his age and experience sat down with a young man whose style dey completely different from wetin he is used to. Baba no just sit there looking serious. He matched the energy, played along and showed Nigerians another side of himself,” Charly Boy wrote.

“And who helped make that connection happen? CharlyBoy. Fada believed in the young people behind that show enough to pull Baba into their space,” Charly Boy wrote.

During the episode, Isbae U introduced Olusegun Obasanjo as a former employee and stated that he paid his salary, provided his food, and paid his rent at Aso Rock between 1999 and 2007. Olusegun Obasanjo stated on the show that he did not know entertainers including Don Jazzy, Poco Lee, and Carter Efe, while also recalling how his perception of Charly Boy changed after observing the care he gave to his late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

Charly Boy urged older generations to open doors for younger people and advised younger Nigerians to prepare for opportunities.

“To the older generation: don’t only tell young people to succeed. Give them room. Open doors. Recommend them. Trust them with opportunities,” Charly Boy wrote.

“To the younger generation: don’t wait for somebody to hand you a future. Build something worth believing in. When opportunity comes, be ready,” Charly Boy wrote.

Charly Boy concluded by calling for intergenerational support.

“Because sometimes, all a young person needs is one person with influence to say: ‘I believe in what you are doing. Go ahead.’ And sometimes, all an older person needs is the willingness to say: ‘Let me enter your world and see what you are building.’ When generations support each other, everybody gets to grow. Na so legacy suppose work,” Charly Boy wrote.