ISWAP Fighter Surrenders in Borno After Eight Months With Group

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MONGUNO, Nigeria – A 25-year-old suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighter has surrendered to Nigerian troops in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State after spending about eight months with the terrorist group.

The man, identified as Alhaji Ali Gambo Kanuri from Ngarinna village in Monguno LGA, reportedly joined ISWAP after being introduced to the group by a friend. Okay News reports that he later became disillusioned with life within the organisation and decided to leave.

Military sources said his decision was influenced by the difficult conditions facing members of the group as security forces maintain operations against terrorist enclaves across the North-East.

Gambo reportedly escaped from the area controlled by the group and surrendered to troops in Monguno town. He was taken into custody and later handed over to the appropriate authorities for further processing.

His surrender comes as Nigerian security forces continue counter-terrorism and clearance operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters operating in Borno State and other parts of the North-East.

Authorities have continued to urge individuals linked to terrorist groups who are willing to abandon violence to surrender peacefully and undergo established screening and rehabilitation procedures.