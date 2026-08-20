Italian Mayor Bans Bicycles in Town After Getting Hit by Bike

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COMO, Italy – Authorities in the Italian city of Como will ban cyclists from riding through about 30 streets in the historic centre from September after Mayor Alessandro Rapinese was hit by an electric bicycle.

Rapinese said the restriction was introduced to improve public safety as part of a wider package of traffic regulations aimed at managing congestion and the growing number of tourists in the city.

The mayor said his personal experience influenced the decision. “People act based on their own experiences and I know what it’s like to be hit by one of these beasts,” he told Italian news agency Ansa.

Under the new rules, cyclists will have to dismount and walk their bicycles through the affected areas. The restriction applies to both electric and conventional bicycles because Italy’s highway code does not distinguish between the two in this context.

Okay News understands that many of the affected streets are among the wider roads in Como’s old town and are frequently used by delivery vehicles.

Rapinese said he was struck by an e-bike in July while leaving the city hall. He said he later gathered information about bicycle use in the area before deciding to introduce the restriction.

“In this case, I didn’t even end up in the hospital. I was hit by a bike. I gathered information, and that’s where the measure came from,” he said in an online video.

The bicycle restriction forms part of new rules for Como’s Limited Traffic Zone, known as the ZTL, which also impose tighter controls on cars and vans entering the historic centre.

Some vehicles will require an annual permit and a daily €3 permit to enter the zone. Deliveries to shops and restaurants will be restricted to between 6am and 11pm, while tourists staying at hotels will only be allowed to drive into the centre if their accommodation provides parking.

The bicycle ban has sparked opposition from residents. Local citizens’ group Civitas Como described the measure as “questionable and erroneous”, while the Nova Como association has organised a protest bike ride for September 12.

Como is not the first Italian city to restrict bicycle use in busy historic areas. Palermo has restricted bicycles on parts of major streets since 2023, while Paris has introduced tighter safety requirements for e-scooter users after banning rental e-scooters in 2023.