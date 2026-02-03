‘I’ve Never Seen You Smile, You’re the Worst Reporter’ – Trump Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

President Donald Trump sharply criticized CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins during an Oval Office press interaction on Tuesday, branding her the network’s “worst reporter” and accusing CNN of dishonesty. The confrontation unfolded as Collins questioned the administration over the release of files linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump took aim at Collins’ demeanour and line of questioning, claiming he had “never seen” her smile and blaming reporters like her for CNN’s low ratings. He dismissed her concerns and accused the network of misleading the public, saying it was time for the country to “move on” from the issue.

Okay News reports that Collins had raised concerns that some Epstein survivors were unhappy with redactions in the released files, while others complained that too much information had been made public. Trump argued the situation was a no-win scenario, insisting the controversy was being used to fuel what he described as a conspiracy against him.

The exchange added to Trump’s long-running clashes with major US media outlets, particularly CNN, and underscored ongoing tensions between the White House and the press over alleged transparency, accountability, and the handling of sensitive national issues.