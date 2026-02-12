IviTrybeSage Masterclass: IVI PR Targets Skills Gap in Nigeria’s Public Relations Industry

LAGOS, Nigeria — IVI PR, a Lagos-based strategic communications firm, has announced the opening of registration for IviTrybeSage, an exclusive masterclass aimed at equipping public relations professionals with advanced skills for the rapidly evolving global media landscape.

The programme is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and the real-world demands of modern communications, as organisations increasingly require PR practitioners who can operate as strategic advisers rather than traditional press officers.

Okay News reports that the initiative targets fresh graduates, early-career professionals, corporate communications executives, and agency leaders seeking to strengthen their expertise in areas such as crisis management, digital engagement, and strategic storytelling.

According to the organisers, the masterclass will focus on practical tools needed to navigate a communications environment shaped by social media influence, shifting audience behaviour, and algorithm-driven visibility.

“In an era of noise, it is imperative that clarity is prioritised through strategic communication. The industry is evolving at breakneck speed,” said Nosa Iyamu, CEO of IVI PR. “IviTrybeSage isn’t just a training session; it’s a community for those ready to lead the conversation rather than just follow it. It is for those who want to understand how to drive clarity rather than joining the bandwagon of those who merely sell noise.”

The curriculum will include modules on brand storytelling, media relations, public relations strategy, influencer engagement, crisis communication, and digital PR, reflecting the expanding responsibilities of communication professionals in today’s corporate environment.

Organisers said the programme also aims to prepare practitioners to handle reputational risks in the era of instant online backlash and to interpret data trends that shape public perception.

Registration for IviTrybeSage is now open and will close once the limited capacity is reached, with the organisers emphasising that the small class size is intended to ensure intensive mentoring and practical learning.