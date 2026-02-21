Jake Paul Undergoes Second Jaw Surgery After Defeat To Anthony Joshua

American boxer and internet personality Jake Paul has revealed he underwent a second jaw surgery following his knockout loss to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The pair faced off in a highly publicised, Netflix-backed heavyweight bout in December at Miami’s Kaseya Center. In the sixth round, Joshua cornered Paul and landed a powerful right hand to the chin that sent the 28-year-old crashing to the canvas.

Shortly after the fight, Paul disclosed he had suffered a double jaw fracture and required surgery. However, he confirmed on Friday that a further operation became necessary after the screws and plates from the first procedure reportedly loosened because he failed to rest adequately during recovery.

Okay News reports that the fight drew widespread criticism within the boxing community due to the noticeable gap in experience and pedigree between Joshua, a two-time former world heavyweight champion, and Paul, who built his boxing profile through crossover and novelty bouts.

The contest, which reportedly generated a combined purse of $184 million for both fighters, was also criticised for its lack of quality, with the referee at one point warning the boxers about the standard of action inside the ring.