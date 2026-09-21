JAMB Opens Access Updates for Lost Phone, Email Access

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board opened a controlled process on Sept. 21, 2026, allowing UTME candidates who lost access to their registered phone numbers or email addresses to update their details.

Okay News reports that JAMB announced the policy change through its official X account on Monday.

The board stated that the update service is accessible exclusively at designated JAMB Computer-Based Test centres and JAMB State Offices. Candidates applying for the service must complete biometric and identity checks at the designated locations.

“Please note: The service can be accessed only once and is subject to strict identity and biometric verification,” JAMB said.

The board warned candidates to use only official centres and avoid unverified channels for security reasons.

“For your security, use only designated JAMB centres and avoid unauthorised persons or channels,” JAMB said.

The board confirmed the initiative forms part of its JCARE and JAMB Updates programs.