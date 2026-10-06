JAMB Plans Ottawa UTME Centre for Nigerians From 2027

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Nigeria’s Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) plans to establish a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centre in Ottawa, Canada’s capital, with operations expected to begin in 2027.

The board announced the proposal on its official X account on Monday, October 5, 2026. It said the centre would serve eligible Nigerians living in Canada and elsewhere in North America who want to pursue tertiary education in Nigeria.

Okay News reports that the planned centre would allow those candidates to take the examination without travelling to Nigeria solely to sit the test, according to JAMB.

“JAMB is working towards establishing a UTME centre in Ottawa, Canada, expected to commence operations in 2027,” the board said.

JAMB conducts entrance examinations for Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. Candidates must still meet the requirements for their chosen institution and course, as outlined in Okay News’ guide to university admission in Nigeria.

The announcement describes a proposed centre. It does not give a street address, examination fees, registration dates or a detailed application procedure for Ottawa.