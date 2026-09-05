JAMB Releases 2026 UTME Results for Underage Applicants

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results of candidates below the prescribed admission age for viewing on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Okay News reports that JAMB Acting Director of Public Affairs and Protocols, Fabian Benjamin, announced in a statement that viewing the results does not automatically qualify candidates for admission into tertiary institutions.

The board clarified that an underage candidate is any applicant who will be below 16 years by September 30, 2026. The release was intended mainly to enable candidates, parents, and guardians to know their performance in the examination.

The results cannot be used for admission or any other official purpose except by candidates who meet conditions for exceptional admission. Candidates seeking exceptional admission must demonstrate exceptional academic ability and maturity through several stages of assessment and verification.

Requirements include a minimum examination score of 320 and at least 80 per cent in relevant Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination subjects. Candidates must satisfy post-examination requirements of chosen institutions and undergo a final assessment by experts.

The admission process for exceptional underage candidates remains ongoing, with candidates awaiting National Examinations Council results allowed to present them for verification before the final assessment.

“The Board noted that it would be unreasonable to conclude the process without allowing candidates who are awaiting their National Examinations Council (NECO) results to present and have their results verified,” the statement noted.

“As soon as the NECO results are released, the Board will fix and announce a date for the final stage of the assessment of the exceptionally performing underage candidates,” the statement added.