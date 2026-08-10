Jeff Bezos Nears Deal to Buy More Than 30% of Liverpool FC

LIVERPOOL, England – A consortium involving Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is nearing an agreement to acquire a minority stake of more than 30% in Liverpool Football Club, in a deal that could value the English club at about $6 billion.

Okay News reports that Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool’s controlling owner since 2010, could announce the transaction as soon as this week, although the timing could move into next week.

The proposed investment would bring Bezos into a group that also includes Eduardo Saverin, a co-founder of Facebook, and is led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal. Bhatia was until recently a shareholder in Championship club Queens Park Rangers.

If completed, the transaction would give Liverpool investment from several of the world’s wealthiest individuals. Forbes estimates Bezos’ fortune at more than $280 billion, while Saverin is reported to be worth more than $32 billion.

The proposed valuation would make the investment one of the largest transactions involving a football club. FSG bought Liverpool for about £300 million ($403 million) in 2010, when the club was experiencing significant financial difficulties.

FSG has previously confirmed that a consortium led and represented by Bhatia had expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool, but the ownership group has declined to comment on the latest reports about the transaction.

Saverin has previously been involved in football investment discussions. In 2022, he was part of a consortium that unsuccessfully sought to acquire Chelsea after the club was put up for sale following sanctions imposed on its then-owner Roman Abramovich after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bezos has not previously been closely associated with major football ownership deals. His potential investment in Liverpool highlights the growing interest of ultra-wealthy investors in football as a global commercial asset.

Liverpool’s last Premier League title came in the 2024-25 season. The club is entering a period of transition after the departure of head coach Arne Slot and veteran forward Mohamed Salah, despite FSG’s largely positive reception among Liverpool supporters during its ownership.

The most recent change in Liverpool’s shareholding came in 2023, when Dynasty Equity acquired a minority interest in a transaction that valued the club at more than $4.5 billion.