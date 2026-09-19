Jehovah’s Witnesses Adjust Policy on Blood Transfusions

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

UNITED STATES, Warwick — The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses has announced that its members may now choose to accept or donate the four main components of blood according to their personal conscience.

The organization issued the statement from its World Headquarters in Warwick, New York, on Friday, September 18, 2026. Okay News reports that Jehovah’s Witnesses updated the guidance regarding red cells, white cells, plasma, and platelets, while maintaining its prohibition on whole-blood transfusions.

International spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses at the World Headquarters, Paul Gillies, confirmed the policy update.

“Blood remains sacred to Jehovah’s Witnesses, who continue to regard life and blood as precious gifts from God. We recognise that medical decisions involving blood components are a matter of conscience between each Witness and their God, Jehovah,” Paul Gillies said.

The group stated that the adjustment follows previous updates concerning blood fractions and the personal use of blood during medical procedures, adding that local congregations will not interfere in individual decisions.

“Congregations do not involve themselves in personal decisions that rest with the individual conscience. We will continue to respect and support the personal decisions of our fellow believers. We are grateful, too, for the many skilled and compassionate physicians who provide quality medical care that respects our personal wishes regarding blood,” Paul Gillies said.

The religious group represents over nine million members across more than 200 lands globally.