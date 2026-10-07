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Jigawa State in northern Nigeria has raised its 2026 state-government budget to ₦948.21 billion after Governor Umar Namadi signed a supplementary appropriation adding ₦46.369 billion to the spending plan.

A State Executive Council communiqué published on October 6, 2026, separately listed ₦17,109,344,340 in additional funding for Jigawa’s 27 local government councils.

Okay News reports that the state-government budget previously stood at ₦901.841 billion, according to the communiqué signed by Sagir Musa Ahmed, the state commissioner for information, youth, sport and culture.

Together, the state and council additions amount to approximately ₦63.48 billion. The ₦948.21 billion total applies to the state government alone.

The official release said Namadi assented to the amended appropriation law after its passage by the Jigawa State House of Assembly. The additional provision covers projects and programmes for the remainder of the 2026 financial year.

The governor signed the legislation at Government House in Dutse, the state capital, after receiving it from legislators led by Speaker Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin.

The official communiqué said implementation would be guided by strict fiscal discipline, transparency and accountability.

The governor directed ministries, departments, agencies and local governments to use the funds in accordance with the approved law. Dangyatin said the Assembly would strengthen oversight of implementation across the state and local councils.