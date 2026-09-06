Jigawa Appoints Dr Lawan Sani as the 17th Emir of Gumel

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DUTSE, Nigeria – Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has approved the appointment of Dr. Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the 17th Emir of Gumel, bringing to a close the succession process in one of Northern Nigeria’s historic traditional institutions, the state government announced in Dutse on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The royal elevation follows the completion of statutory consultations by traditional selectors, paving the way for the ascension of a seasoned technocrat and cybersecurity administrator to the revered stool.

Okay News reports that the announcement was contained in an official statement signed and issued by the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Bala Ibrahim, confirming that the executive approval followed the unanimous recommendation of the Gumel Emirate Council Kingmakers and ratification by the Jigawa State Council of Chiefs.

Dr. Lawan succeeds his father, the late Emir of Gumel, Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, who passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2026, after an extraordinary 46-year reign marked by sustained communal peace, cultural preservation, and institutional stability across the emirate.

Until his appointment to the throne, the new traditional ruler held the senior princely title of Chiroman Gumel within the emirate council while concurrently serving in the federal public service as the Director of Cyber Security at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Governor Namadi extended warm congratulations to the new monarch on his appointment, urging him to deploy his vast intellectual background, professional administrative exposure, and deep familial grounding in traditional leadership toward the socioeconomic advancement of the Gumel Emirate and the nation at large.

The Governor further prayed for divine wisdom, sound health, and peaceful reign for the 17th Emir as he assumes custodianship of the historic dynasty.

The Gumel Emirate, located in northeastern Jigawa State near the international border with the Republic of Niger, represents an influential commercial and agricultural trading center with centuries of heritage rooted in the Kanem-Bornu and Hausa cultural spheres.

Traditional coronation rites and formal presentation of the staff of office are scheduled to be announced by the Jigawa State Government following the conclusion of the traditional third-day Islamic prayers for the departed emir.