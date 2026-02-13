Jigawa State Spent N8.1 Billion on Scholarships in 2025, Governor Says

Dutse, Nigeria – Jigawa State spent N8.1 billion (approximately $5.2 million) on scholarships during the 2025 fiscal year, supporting nearly 35,000 students at home and abroad, Governor Umar Namadi has announced.

Okay News reports that Namadi disclosed the figure on Thursday at the launch of the Danmodi Students Care 2026 Mega Programme in Dutse, the state capital. He described the investment as proof of his administration’s commitment to education and human capital development. The governor spoke through a statement issued by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, his Chief Press Secretary.

The N8.1 billion covered both local and international scholarships. More than 230 Jigawa students are currently studying at foreign universities under the scheme, with a focus on medical and engineering programmes. Namadi described the scholarship initiative as one of the most impactful programmes under his administration. He said it is designed to empower students across all levels of education, including Almajiri pupils in traditional Qur’anic schools.

Education remains central to Namadi’s 12-Point Agenda for Greater Jigawa, which he unveiled upon assuming office. He stressed that government policies are structured to promote inclusivity, dignity and equal opportunity. This includes support for women, persons with disabilities and out-of-school children. Consequently, the Danmodi Students Care Programme has expanded beyond tuition support to include material assistance, mobility support and targeted interventions for vulnerable groups.

At the 2026 Mega Programme launch, the state government announced several new student support measures. These include the distribution of educational materials and school uniforms to 25,000 out-of-school children. The government will also provide 300 bicycles and wheelchairs to improve mobility for secondary school students and children with disabilities. Furthermore, 100 laptops will be given to Jigawa students at the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil and the Nigeria Defence Academy in Kaduna.

The programme will also empower 2,500 Almajiri pupils and 287 Qur’anic school teachers. Muhammad Salisu Seeker, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, said the initiative has directly benefited over 250,000 students within two and a half years. He added that it facilitated admissions for more than 15,000 students into universities and 40,000 into colleges of education, polytechnics and monotechnics. The programme has also helped reduce school dropout rates through the distribution of thousands of uniforms, school bags and exercise books.

Looking ahead, Jigawa State is projecting even higher spending on scholarships in 2026. The proposed budget earmarks N10 billion (approximately $6.4 million) for students’ and lecturers’ scholarship programmes. During the state’s budget defence before the House of Assembly Committee on Basic Education in Dutse, officials disclosed that the fund will cover both domestic and foreign scholarships. Under the plan, 120 lecturers are expected to benefit. Additionally, 100 medical students, comprising 60 males and 40 females, will be sponsored for postgraduate studies in Cyprus. The state said the initiative is designed to build skilled manpower for newly constructed health facilities. Beneficiaries are expected to return and serve Jigawa upon completing their studies.

Beyond scholarships, the government has proposed N700 million (approximately $447,000) for Jigawa State Polytechnic in Dutse. This includes N330 million for laboratory equipment and workshop tools and N440 million to complete ongoing projects. Another N900 million (approximately $575,000) has been allocated to the Jigawa State College of Education in Gumel for 14 new projects and the completion of existing ones, including perimeter fencing to enhance security. The 2026 proposal also includes N400 million (approximately $255,000) for mass literacy programmes under the Jigawa State Agency for Mass Education.

To strengthen its financial institutions, the State Executive Council approved a N1 billion (approximately $639,000) recapitalisation of the state-owned Savings and Loans Limited. This move will help the institution meet Central Bank of Nigeria capital requirements.

What happens next depends on legislative approval of the 2026 budget and the continued implementation of the Danmodi Students Care Programme. Education advocates will watch whether other states adopt similar scholarship models to address learning poverty and youth unemployment across Nigeria.