Joe Biden’s Cancer Spreads to His Bones, Hunter Biden Says

WASHINGTON, United States — Former United States President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread to his bones, his son Hunter Biden said in an interview published on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Okay News reports that Hunter Biden confirmed the progression of his father’s illness during a conversation with the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Hunter Biden stated that the disease had metastasised beyond its original location. “It’s very painful… very debilitating,” he said. “Cancer is really hard. It’s really sad to watch,” he stated.

He described his father’s role within their household amid the ongoing medical treatment. “My dad is, to this day, the centre of our family. He’s the best father, the best husband, the best grandfather,” he said.

Joe Biden announced his diagnosis with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in May 2025, four months after his departure from the White House.

The former president provided a public update on his condition last month. “I’m dealing with a cancer diagnosis, been getting treatment, and it’s going really well,” he said. “I want to thank all those who have offered their prayers and support and well-wishes. It’s meant the world to me and to Jill.”

He had previously relayed optimism regarding his medical regimen, noting that doctors expected a positive response to his medication. “The prognosis is good, we’re working on it,” he said. “It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks. And the expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this.”

Joe Biden ended his presidential reelection campaign in July 2024, and his memoir, Promise Me, America, is scheduled for publication in November.