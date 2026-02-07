JOHESU Strike Update – Here’s What You Should Know

The prolonged industrial action by Nigeria’s public health workers under the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has been suspended, bringing temporary relief to public hospitals across the country.

The strike, which lasted several weeks, disrupted healthcare delivery nationwide and reignited debate over salary structures, welfare, and the sustainability of Nigeria’s health system.

Okay News reports that the decision to suspend the strike followed renewed negotiations between union leaders and representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria, with assurances given on long-standing demands related to pay and working conditions.

This article explains what led to the JOHESU strike, what was agreed, what remains unresolved, and what Nigerians should expect next.

What Is JOHESU and Why the Strike Happened

JOHESU represents non-physician health workers in Nigeria’s public health sector, including nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, and other allied professionals. The union embarked on industrial action after repeated complaints over delayed government commitments were left unresolved.

At the centre of the dispute is the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, widely known as CONHESS. JOHESU has argued for years that agreed salary adjustments recommended by a government-backed technical committee have not been implemented, despite repeated assurances.

Union leaders say the failure to address these issues has contributed to declining morale, staff shortages, and worsening service delivery in government hospitals.

Key Demands Raised by JOHESU

Okay News reports that JOHESU’s demands were largely focused on compensation and fairness within the public health system. Central issues included the adjustment of CONHESS in line with earlier agreements, payment of withheld salaries during the strike period, and the withdrawal of punitive directives related to industrial action.

The union also pushed for clearer implementation timelines and guarantees that agreements would not remain unresolved promises.

What Was Agreed Before the Strike Was Suspended

After extended negotiations, the Federal Government gave assurances that formed the basis for suspending the strike. These include a commitment to begin the implementation process for CONHESS adjustments, the payment of outstanding salaries, and a framework for monitoring compliance with agreed terms.

Okay News reports that JOHESU described the suspension as conditional, stressing that members were returning to work to allow room for implementation, not because all demands had already been fulfilled.

Impact of the Strike on Nigeria’s Health System

The strike significantly affected healthcare delivery across Nigeria. Many public hospitals scaled down operations, limiting services to emergency care only. Routine consultations, elective procedures, and diagnostic services were widely suspended.

Patients were forced to seek care at private facilities, often at much higher cost, while vulnerable populations faced delays in treatment. Health experts have warned that prolonged disruptions like this increase the risk of preventable complications and long-term public health challenges.

Role of Labour Unions and Government Pressure

The strike drew the attention of Nigeria’s major labour centres, including the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, which publicly expressed concern over the handling of the dispute.

Their involvement added pressure on the government to reach a settlement, amid fears that continued inaction could escalate into a broader labour crisis beyond the health sector.

What Happens Now After the Strike Suspension

Public hospitals have begun restoring services as health workers return to duty, although full recovery may take time. Patients are advised to confirm service availability at facilities, especially for specialist care.

For JOHESU, the next phase is critical. The union says it will closely monitor whether budgetary provisions are made, whether agreed salary adjustments are implemented, and whether any form of victimisation occurs against members who participated in the strike.

Okay News reports that failure to follow through on these commitments could lead to renewed industrial action.

Why This Strike Matters Beyond Health Workers

The JOHESU strike highlights deeper structural problems within Nigeria’s public sector, particularly the gap between negotiated agreements and actual implementation. Analysts say how the government handles this agreement could shape future labour relations across multiple sectors.

For Nigeria’s health system, the episode underscores the urgent need for sustainable funding, transparent salary structures, and policies that retain skilled professionals in public service.