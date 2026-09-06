Jonathan Sees Off Ex-Sierra Leone President Koroma to Freetown

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Sunday, September 6, 2026, bid farewell to the former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, as he departed Abuja to return to Freetown, concluding more than two years of temporary stay in Nigeria, diplomatic and political sources confirmed.

Koroma’s departure marks a significant diplomatic milestone for West African conflict resolution, following sustained back-channel mediation aimed at diffusing political tensions between the former head of state and the government of sitting Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio.

Okay News reports that Koroma had resided in Nigeria since January 2024 under a regional diplomatic arrangement facilitated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which saw the Nigerian government grant him temporary asylum on medical grounds after the High Court in Freetown permitted him to travel abroad despite facing treason allegations linked to the foiled November 26, 2023 coup attempt.

In a personal goodwill message shared on Sunday, Dr. Jonathan reflected on the quiet diplomatic engagements that paved the way for Koroma’s safe and orderly return to his home country.

“This morning, I had the pleasure of seeing off my dear friend and brother, His Excellency President Ernest Bai Koroma, as he begins his journey home to Sierra Leone,” Dr. Jonathan said.

The former Nigerian leader emphasized the fraternal bonds and diplomatic hospitality extended to Koroma during his prolonged stay in the country, noting that regional elder statesmen worked tirelessly behind the scenes with authorities in Freetown to reach an amicable understanding.

“Nigeria was his home away from home for over two years, and I am grateful that we were able to offer friendship, support and solidarity during that period,” Dr. Jonathan stated. “Working quietly with others, we encouraged dialogue and engagement with the Sierra Leonean authorities to help create the conditions for his safe and dignified return.”

Dr. Jonathan expressed optimism that the former leader’s physical presence back in Sierra Leone would foster domestic stability, healing, and institutional dialogue across the country’s political spectrum.

“As we say farewell today, I am particularly happy that he is returning home to Freetown,” Jonathan added. “President Koroma, I wish you a safe journey, peace of mind and every success in this new chapter. May your return be a moment of renewed hope and reconciliation for you, your family and the people of Sierra Leone. Safe travels, my brother. Sierra Leone welcomes you home.”

Koroma, who led Sierra Leone as president for two terms between 2007 and 2018, is expected to arrive in Freetown later on Sunday, where government officials, civil society leaders, and opposition figures anticipate that his return will contribute positively to ongoing national peacebuilding and democratic dialogue initiatives.