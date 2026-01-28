Judge Steps Aside in Malami’s ₦212.8bn Asset Forfeiture Case

Proceedings in the high-profile asset forfeiture case involving former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, have taken a new turn following the withdrawal of the presiding judge. The case concerns the interim forfeiture of assets valued at ₦212.8 billion and linked to alleged unlawful activities.

Okay News reports that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court has returned the case file to the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, for reassignment to another judge. The development effectively pauses the process toward a final forfeiture ruling until a new judge is appointed to take over the matter.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had earlier secured an interim forfeiture order on January 7, covering 57 properties reportedly owned by Malami. The assets, located in Abuja, Kano, and Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State, were alleged by the anti-graft agency to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

Justice Nwite had initially adjourned the case to January 27 for possible issuance of a final forfeiture order. However, when the court resumed sitting after the Christmas and New Year break, the matter was not listed among the cases scheduled for hearing, despite the presence of lawyers who had filed applications opposing the forfeiture.

During proceedings, counsel to the EFCC, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, reminded the court that the matter was slated for Tuesday and urged the judge to conclude the case. In response, Justice Nwite explained that it is established court practice for cases assigned to judges during court vacation periods to be returned to the Chief Judge once normal court sessions resume.

He clarified that the Chief Judge would now reassign the case substantively to any judge deemed appropriate to handle and conclude the forfeiture proceedings. This procedural step, according to the court, ensures proper judicial administration and continuity.

Meanwhile, Malami remains in detention under the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) and is facing a separate ₦8.7 billion money laundering charge, also before the Federal High Court. The reassignment of the forfeiture case is expected to determine the next phase of legal action regarding the seized properties.

The case continues to attract public attention due to its scale and the political profile of the former minister, as observers await further judicial direction following the anticipated reassignment.