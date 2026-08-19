JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Osun Governor Adeleke’s Convoy

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

OSOGBO, Nigeria – Suspected gunmen attacked the convoy of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, outside the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Okay News reports that Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, confirmed the attack and stated that security personnel repelled the assailants without casualties. “They are hoodlums, and the governor’s security repelled them. They attacked the governor’s convoy at Ataoja’s palace. No casualty,” Alimi said.

Adeleke arrived at the palace at 3:15 pm WAT (GMT+1) in a motorcade of 20 vehicles after leaving the Osogbo headquarters of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, where he received his Certificate of Return following his re-election. He presented the certificate to Oyetunji, who offered prayers before the meeting concluded.

An eyewitness speaking on condition of anonymity said Adeleke was inside his vehicle when shooting broke out. “He was already in the bus that brought him and his close aides to the palace when we started hearing heavy gunshots. Those that attacked had come in an unregistered Sienna space bus through the Ita Olokan area of Osogbo,” she said, adding, “The shooting lasted for about 12 to 15 minutes before the governor’s convoy eventually left the palace. The governor’s security men and those hoodlums exchanged gunshots. Those hoodlums later fled the scene.”

A local trader named Munirat said the assailants damaged the palace gate and engaged security personnel near the Osogbo Central Mosque before fleeing toward Ita Olokan along the Osogbo-Ilesa Road. “We suspected that those hoodlums heard about Adeleke’s visit and had been waiting for him. They came in a Sienna space bus. They even damaged the main gate to the palace. They shot at the palace main gate, but the security men pushed them back,” she said.

As of 4:45 pm WAT (GMT+1), sporadic gunshots continued around the area as local business owners closed their shops.