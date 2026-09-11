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KADUNA, Nigeria – Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani has approved the full domestic implementation of the 2025 Federal Government of Nigeria–Academic Staff Union of Universities (FGN–ASUU) Salary Agreement for academic personnel of Kaduna State University (KASU), with the upward salary adjustments taking effect from the October 2026 payroll cycle, the state government announced in an official declaration in Kaduna on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The executive approval follows the formal submission of conclusive findings and strategic recommendations by the nine-member Government–KASU–ASUU Negotiation Committee, an ad-hoc dispute resolution panel constituted by Governor Sani to review union grievances, examine statutory salary scales, and establish a viable, sustainable fiscal framework for implementation.

Okay News reports that the newly sanctioned compensation structure incorporates all statutory provisions of the landmark 2025 bilateral accord, headlined by the restructured Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS), the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA), and associated wage enhancements designed to boost academic research and staff welfare.

The intervention reinforces Governor Sani’s sustained institutional prioritisation of public education and human-capital advancement, under which the state administration has dedicated at least 25 percent of Kaduna State’s annual statutory budget toward education infrastructure and instructional development since assuming office in May 2023.

Across the basic and secondary tiers, the administration’s capital interventions have delivered the construction and comprehensive renovation of 3,267 modern classrooms, the provision of 1,194 sanitary facilities and 90 motorized boreholes, and the procurement of 57,777 ergonomic furniture units for pupils and teachers across the state’s 23 local government areas.

Complementing physical infrastructure, the government instituted a 50 percent reduction in tuition fees across all state-owned tertiary institutions to ease socioeconomic burdens on families, while extending the statutory retirement age of public school teachers from 60 to 65 years to retain experienced instructional talent within the civil service.

The administration has equally recorded substantial gains in addressing the out-of-school children deficit, successfully reintegrating more than 300,000 vulnerable minors back into formal learning environments from an inherited demographic baseline exceeding 500,000 out-of-school children in 2023.

Kaduna’s evidence-based reforms have earned national acclaim, with the Federal Government formally adopting the state’s digital household-mapping methodology as a nationwide template for tracking out-of-school demographics, while the Federal Ministry of Education requisitioned technical manuals from Kaduna’s vocational model—which has graduated 4,050 certified youths—for national standardization.

The administration’s institutional overhaul also modernized the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA), transforming the regulatory body into a technology-driven, data-centric institution utilizing digital monitoring tools to maintain pedagogical compliance across public and private learning institutions.

Highlighting this extensive record of capital investment and policy support, the Kaduna State Government called on university-based labor unions—including ASUU, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT)—to reciprocate the executive gesture by embracing structured dialogue rather than disruptive industrial actions.

The state government emphasized that a responsive administration that proactively meets legitimate welfare expectations deserves a partner university community dedicated to unbroken academic calendars, industrial stability, and public service delivery.

The executive statement charged the management and faculty of Kaduna State University to match the state’s fiscal commitment with institutional excellence, stressing that improved remuneration must directly reflect in cutting-edge scientific research, innovative teaching methodologies, elevated graduate outcomes, and greater institutional competitiveness in global benchmarks such as the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.