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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, CON, has met with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, in Abuja to explore strategic frameworks for deepening fiscal cooperation between the Federal Government and Kaduna State, state government officials confirmed on Thursday night, September 17, 2026.

The bilateral consultative meeting focused on aligning sub-national development initiatives with macroeconomic stability frameworks, prioritizing interventions that drive poverty alleviation, accelerate youth employment, and expand financial inclusion across vulnerable rural populations.

Okay News reports that in an official statement released after the closed-door discussions at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Governor Sani affirmed that both tiers of government evaluated tangible strategies to stimulate enterprise and strengthen community livelihoods across Northern Nigeria.

“Our engagement centred on priorities fundamental to the wellbeing of our people: reducing poverty and unemployment, revitalising rural economies, expanding financial inclusion, and creating pathways to sustainable livelihoods,” Governor Sani stated. “Encouragingly, our financial inclusion initiatives are opening doors to greater economic participation and opportunity for citizens across the State.”

The governor noted that Kaduna State has methodically deployed digital banking platforms and grassroots financial literacy drives to onboard unbanked agrarian households, smallholder farmers, and informal traders into the formal banking system, creating verifiable credit channels to boost local business resilience.

Governor Sani commended the minister’s strategic stewardship of national fiscal and tax policy reforms, expressing optimism that current structural adjustments will enhance revenue mobilization, reduce bureaucratic encumbrances, and unlock private-sector investments in key productive sectors.

“We remain committed to purposeful collaboration with the Honourable Minister as we advance programmes that empower our people, unlock enterprise, strengthen communities, and broaden the foundations of inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” the governor stated.

He praised Oyedele’s collaborative posture toward sub-national governments, emphasizing that open institutional partnerships remain vital to translating the federal administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda into measurable welfare improvements for everyday citizens.

“I commend the Honourable Minister for his dedication to advancing economic reforms and his openness to partnerships that deliver meaningful impact to Nigerians, in line with the vision and objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Governor Sani added. “Our shared objective is a Kaduna where opportunity is widened and prosperity reaches every community.”

The high-level fiscal interface comes as the Federal Government intensifies inter-governmental mechanisms through the National Economic Council to synchronize federal monetary and fiscal measures with state-led grassroots empowerment programs, ensuring that ongoing structural economic adjustments provide lasting social protection and industrial growth.