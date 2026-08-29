Kaduna Governor Urges North-West Support for Tinubu in 2027

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KADUNA, Nigeria – Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani urged residents of Nigeria‘s North-West region on August 29, 2026, to support President Bola Tinubu‘s re-election bid in 2027 to reciprocate federal government interventions.

Okay News reports that Abubakar Muhammad Mamadi, the Special Adviser on Politics to the Kaduna State Governor, urged coordinators of the “Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria” support group to mobilize voters during their inauguration in Kaduna. Abubakar Muhammad Mamadi stated that the region had benefited from Federal Government interventions in agriculture, education, youth empowerment, and women’s development. “No region has benefited under Tinubu’s administration like the North, particularly the seven states in the North-West region,” Abubakar Muhammad Mamadi said.

The convener of the support group, Mike Auta, directed representatives from Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara states to conduct grassroots mobilization outside major urban centers. “Go to all nooks and crannies of the states and mobilise the people. We must ensure victory for President Tinubu come 2027,” Mike Auta said.

The support group’s women’s leader, Karima Abdullai, said millions of women received cash assistance and empowerment funding under the administration. Director of Town Hall Engagement and Special Duties, Farida Ahmed Bala, described the governance phase as a period of rebuilding and restructuring. “Let us be honest with ourselves, rebuilding a nation is not easy,” Farida Ahmed Bala said, adding, “Patience leads to progress, and progress leads to prosperity.”

Organizers said the Kaduna event marked the commencement of a wider grassroots mobilization campaign across the seven states of the North-West ahead of the 2027 presidential election.