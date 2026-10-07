Kagan and Soai Win 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

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Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai have won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discoveries explaining how chemical reactions can favour one of two mirror-image molecules.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, recognising work with applications in the manufacture of medicines and other substances that interact with living organisms.

Its official citation honours the researchers “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis”.

Okay News reports that the Academy will divide the 12 million Swedish kronor prize equally between the two laureates, giving each 6 million kronor.

Why mirror-image molecules matter

Some molecules come in two forms that mirror each other, like a left and a right hand. Chemists call this property chirality and the two forms enantiomers. Their arrangement matters because a molecule and its mirror image can behave differently inside the body.

Asymmetric synthesis means making more of one form than the other. The Academy’s scientific explanation for the public describes how the laureates helped chemists control that imbalance.

Kagan challenged the assumption that the proportions of mirror-image forms in a catalyst would be reflected proportionately in the final product. His experiments demonstrated non-linear effects: a reaction could produce a much greater preference for one form than expected.

Soai developed asymmetric autocatalysis, in which the product helps catalyse its own formation. This creates a self-reinforcing process that can amplify a tiny initial imbalance between the two mirror-image forms.

From laboratory reactions to drug manufacturing

The Academy identified Kagan’s 1986 work and Soai’s publications in 1995 and 2003 as key steps. It said their discoveries gave chemists new ways to design reactions for pharmaceutical production.

They also provided a laboratory route to homochirality, the predominance of one molecular handedness associated with life. The Academy notes that the Soai reaction is artificial and differs from life’s chemistry. It has encouraged further research into the origins of this asymmetry.

Kagan, born in 1930 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, is a professor emeritus at the former Université Paris-Sud. Soai, born in 1950 in Hiroshima, Japan, is a professor emeritus at Tokyo University of Science.