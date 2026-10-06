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Kane Scores Twice on Record-Equalling England Appearance

Harry Kane scored twice as England beat Czechia 3–0 at Wembley, matching Peter Shilton on 125 caps and taking his international tally to 91 goals.

By Damilola A.
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Harry Kane controls the ball alongside Luka Modrić during England’s match against Croatia on October 3, 2026.
File photo: Harry Kane in action against Croatia on October 3, 2026. Photo: Harry Kane / X.

England captain Harry Kane scored twice in a 3–0 win over Czechia at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, as he equalled the men’s national team’s appearance record.

The Bayern Munich striker won his 125th cap, drawing level with former goalkeeper Peter Shilton, according to England’s Football Association. Kane’s two goals took his international total to 91.

Okay News reports that Kane now shares the men’s caps record while holding the team’s scoring record outright. He is 38 goals ahead of Wayne Rooney, whose England tally stands at 53.

Kane was involved in all three goals in the Nations League match. His low cross was turned into the Czech net by defender Vladimír Coufal in the 27th minute to give England the lead.

He scored himself in the 40th minute after Elliot Anderson found Morgan Rogers on the right. Rogers delivered into the penalty area for Kane to finish from close range and send England into half-time 2–0 ahead.

After striking the crossbar early in the second half, Kane headed in Lewis Hall’s corner in the 57th minute. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaced him in the 82nd minute.

The double followed his two goals in England’s 7–0 victory over Croatia on Saturday. The Football Association’s post-match statistics put Kane on 13 England goals in 2026, second only to his own 16-goal total in 2021.

Before kick-off, Kane told ITV: “I try to never take it for granted. It’s obviously a special night. As always, we’ve got to focus on the job.”

Kane made his England debut against Lithuania in March 2015, scoring shortly after coming on as a substitute. He passed Rooney’s scoring record against Italy in March 2023.

He could move ahead of Shilton in November. England are scheduled to host Croatia at Wembley on November 12 before facing Spain in Madrid on November 15.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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