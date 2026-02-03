Kannywood Actress Arrested by EFCC for Naira Abuse

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken Kannywood actress Samha Inuwa into custody following allegations of disrespecting the Nigerian currency. The arrest, which took place on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, marks the latest enforcement action by the commission in its campaign against the abuse of the Naira.

Okay News reports that the popular actress was apprehended after a video recording of her actions began circulating widely across various social media platforms. The footage, which drew the attention of operatives, allegedly captured the suspect using Naira notes for personal hygiene in a manner deemed derogatory to the national legal tender.

In the controversial video, Inuwa was reportedly seen conspicuously using currency notes to wipe mucus from her nose. This act violates the laws safeguarding the Nigerian currency, prompting immediate scrutiny from the anti-graft agency. The display was flagged by the commission’s intelligence unit, leading to a swift manhunt to locate the actress.

Upon reviewing the viral footage, the EFCC launched an operation to trace the Kannywood star’s location. The operatives successfully tracked her down and effected the arrest to facilitate a comprehensive interrogation regarding her conduct and the circumstances surrounding the recording of the video.

The suspect is currently being detained at the commission’s holding facility in Kano, where she is undergoing questioning. Sources within the agency indicate that the investigation is focused on establishing the full extent of the infraction and preserving the integrity of the nation’s currency against public ridicule.

The commission has confirmed that the matter will not end at the interrogation stage. Once the ongoing investigation is concluded and the necessary evidence is collated, Samha Inuwa is expected to be formally charged to court to face prosecution for the alleged mutilation and abuse of the Naira.