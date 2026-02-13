Kano Court Sentences Actress to Six Months for Naira Abuse

The Federal High Court in Kano, northwestern Nigeria, has sentenced Kannywood actress Saadatu Mohammed Inuwa, also known as Samha, to six months in prison for tampering with Nigeria’s national currency. The conviction follows her guilty plea to a charge involving the improper handling and defacement of a N1,000 naira note (approximately $0.65).

Okay News reports that the judgment was delivered on Friday, February 13, 2026, by Justice S.M. Shuaibu. The actress was prosecuted on a one-count charge under the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which criminalises the abuse and mutilation of the country’s currency. Nigerian law prohibits the defacing, spraying, writing on, or otherwise damaging of banknotes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to the charge presented in court, Inuwa was accused of tampering with a N1,000 note in 2022 within the court’s jurisdiction by soiling it with her nose. The charge stated: “That you Saadatu Mohammed Inuwa sometime in 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court tampered with Naira currency in the sum of N1000 (One Thousand Naira) note issued by Central Bank of Nigeria by soiling same using your nose and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 21 (1) of the CBN Act, 2007.”

When the charge was read, the actress admitted guilt. Prosecuting counsel Musa Isah subsequently reviewed the facts of the case and asked the court to impose the appropriate penalty. In her plea for leniency, Inuwa told the court she was a first-time offender and expressed remorse for her actions.

Justice Shuaibu sentenced her to six months’ imprisonment, with the option of paying a fine of N200,000 (approximately $130) in lieu of serving the jail term. The ruling reinforces ongoing efforts by Nigerian authorities to enforce laws protecting the integrity of the national currency.