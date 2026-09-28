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KANO, Nigeria — Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, called for the continued rotation of Nigeria’s presidency between the northern and southern regions on Sunday, September 27, 2026, urging northern presidential hopefuls to defer their ambitions until 2031.

Speaking through a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the governor advocated for allowing each geopolitical zone to complete two consecutive terms to enable administrations to implement key national policies. Okay News reports that Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, made the call at the Government House, Kano, during the unveiling of 50 campaign vehicles donated by Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, to support All Progressives Congress campaign mobilization in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I urge support for President Bola Tinubu to complete his second term because this would allow the South to complete its two-term cycle before power returns to the North,” Yusuf said. He added, “We should allow the South to complete its two-term cycle. After that, power will return to the North in 2031.”

The governor stated that a rotational presidency serves to promote national cohesion, fairness, equity, and mutual trust among citizens across all parts of the country. “Rotational presidency is about fairness, equity and giving every part of the country a sense of belonging,” he said.

Addressing political conduct ahead of the upcoming election cycle, Yusuf called on political actors and parties to engage in peaceful, issue-based campaigns rather than resorting to personal attacks and inflammatory rhetoric. “Let us focus on issues, policies and programmes and avoid actions that can undermine peace and unity,” Yusuf said.

Yusuf reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to peaceful democratic processes, calling on all political stakeholders to prioritize the peace, unity, and development of Kano State and Nigeria above partisan interests.