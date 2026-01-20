Kano Governor Presses Tinubu For Security Support, Mega Projects Partnership

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has met with Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, to present key priorities of his administration focused on security, infrastructure development, and closer cooperation with the Federal Government.

Okay News reports that the closed-door engagement took place on Monday, 19 January 2026, and was later detailed in a statement issued on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa.

The meeting came amid growing political speculation in Kano State, northern Nigeria, about whether Yusuf could defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling political party. The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Abbas, was quoted as saying the governor might receive an All Progressives Congress electronic membership card on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, when he returned from Abuja.

Abbas spoke while addressing ad hoc staff during a training programme on the party’s electronic registration process ahead of the planned launch of the exercise in Kano State.

According to the statement, Yusuf used the meeting to brief President Tinubu on pressing challenges and opportunities in Kano, with particular emphasis on insecurity in some local government areas. He also drew attention to what he described as the tragic killing of a housewife and her children, and urged stronger federal support for security operations to protect residents.

“The governor highlighted the role of the Kano State Neighbourhood Watch Corps in complementing security agencies and called for deeper collaboration with federal security institutions.

“Governor Yusuf also discussed Kano’s development agenda, with special focus on mega infrastructure projects,” the statement said.

The governor also thanked the President for federal intervention on the Wujuwuju Road project, describing the step as important for economic activity and job creation. He further appealed for support to fast-track federal projects and ensure Kano State benefits from national programmes and investments.

In response, President Tinubu assured the governor of the Federal Government’s readiness to work with Kano State to tackle insecurity and promote sustainable development, the statement added.