Kano Governor Says Move To Ruling Party Is For Stability And Development

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who leads one of Nigeria’s most politically influential states in the country’s north, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party that controls Nigeria’s Federal Government.

The announcement followed a defection event held on Monday, 26 January 2026, with the governor’s decision later confirmed on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa.

In the statement, Governor Yusuf said he took the step after discussions with key stakeholders and a review of the political and development situation in Kano State, which is home to Kano city, a major commercial centre in northern Nigeria. Okay News reports that the governor described the move as a strategic alignment meant to bring stability and faster progress to residents.

“After wide consultations, careful reflection and a sober assessment of the present realities and future needs of Kano State, I have taken the decision to align Kano State politically with the All Progressives Congress, the ruling party at the federal level,” Yusuf was quoted as saying.

He insisted the decision was not motivated by personal gain, but by what he described as the broader interest of Kano people.

“This decision is not driven by personal ambition nor political excitement. It is anchored on one overriding consideration: the stability, progress and wellbeing of Kano State and its people,” he said.

The governor also argued that working more closely with Nigeria’s central government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would improve cooperation between Kano and federal institutions, strengthen service delivery and help open up more opportunities for development projects.

“My return to the APC is firmly anchored on the necessity of working in closer alignment with the Federal Government under the able and visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

Yusuf further said many residents were more focused on practical outcomes, such as infrastructure and economic improvement, than political rivalry. He also sought to calm concerns among former political allies, saying the decision would not erase relationships or diminish past contributions to Kano’s development.

“I therefore call on all well-meaning citizens of Kano State, across political affiliations, communities and generations, to join hands with us in this alignment and work together to build a stronger, more united and more prosperous Kano State,” he appealed.

At the reception ceremony, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State and a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), welcomed Yusuf into the party and declared him the party’s leader in Kano State. Ganduje also said party members who had shown interest in contesting the 2027 Kano governorship election agreed to step aside to support Yusuf’s re-election bid.

Also speaking at the event, Barau Jibrin, Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, urged party members and supporters to organise early for the next general elections and give full backing to Yusuf’s plan to seek a second term.

Earlier, Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Abdullahi Abbas told party supporters that the party’s structure in the state would stand behind the governor to promote unity and improve the party’s chances in future elections. The gathering drew federal and state lawmakers, former deputy governors, ministers and other party stakeholders from across Kano State.