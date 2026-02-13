Kano Hisbah Bans Women From Front Seats of Commercial Tricycles

Kano, Nigeria – The Kano State Hisbah Board, the agency responsible for the enforcement of Islamic law in Northern Nigeria, has announced a formal crackdown on female passengers sitting in the front seats of commercial tricycles. The directive targets the popular three-wheeled vehicles known locally as Adaidaita Sahu, which serve as a primary mode of transportation for millions of residents in Kano.

Okay News reports that the enforcement exercise is scheduled to begin immediately following a statement released on February 13, 2026, by Auwalu Sheshe, the board’s director of public enlightenment. The agency maintains that the presence of women in close proximity to male drivers who are not their close relatives, or “Maharam,” is inconsistent with Islamic teachings and ongoing efforts to uphold moral standards in the state.

The board confirmed that it will carry out the enforcement in collaboration with the association of tricycle riders and owners to ensure the transport sector adheres to these religious principles. Officials stated that the measure is intended to “sanitise” the business and prevent actions that could be seen as spiritually harmful to the community.

Moving forward, tricycle drivers found in violation of the seat restrictions will face sanctions from the state authorities. The Hisbah Board has also called on female passengers to comply with the new rules to protect their dignity, noting that the agency remains fully prepared to implement the exercise across all regions of Kano.